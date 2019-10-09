OSHTEMO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who was involved in a road rage confrontation occurred.

It happened Tuesday, Sept. 10 shortly after 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Menards on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

The suspect approached the victim as the victim sat in his vehicle. The suspect then threatened the victim with a weapon.

Deputies said after making the threat, the man ran into Menards, where he possibly scaled a fence in the garden section to run away.

The suspect is described as a young white male with brown curly hair and tattoos on the inside of his left forearm.

He was wearing a red shirt with blue jeans and work boots. He was last seen driving a dark blue four-door sedan.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

If anyone knows who this subject is, please contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

