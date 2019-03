Quinn James, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for the murder of Mujey Dumbuya, a 16-year-old East Kentwood High School student who accused him of rape.

A jury convicted James, a former maintenance worker at East Kentwood Public Schools, of first-degree murder on Feb. 28.

Dumbuya was set to testify against James in a sexual assault case where she was raped multiple times in the summer of 2017. However, she was killed before that trial started.

Even without Dumbuya's testimony, he 43-year-old was found guilty of raping her. James was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for the sexual assault. He now faces mandatory life in prison for Dumbuya's death.

Here is a timeline of the Quinn James case:

