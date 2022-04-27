Body of man wanted for assault with intent to murder found in Muskegon woods

His cause of death is pending an autopsy, which MSP says could take several weeks.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they have found the body of a wanted Twin Lake man in the woods.

Ryan Neil Lummen, 40, was found on April 9 in a wooded area of Blue Lake Township in Muskegon County. Lummen was wanted by MSP for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy, which MSP says could take several weeks.

UPDATE: LUMMEN was located deceased on April 9th in a wooded area in Blue Lake Twp., Muskegon County. The cause of death has yet to be determined pending autopsy report which will could take several weeks. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) April 27, 2022

