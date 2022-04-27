x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Body of man wanted for assault with intent to murder found in Muskegon woods

His cause of death is pending an autopsy, which MSP says could take several weeks.
Credit: Michigan State Police

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they have found the body of a wanted Twin Lake man in the woods. 

Ryan Neil Lummen, 40, was found on April 9 in a wooded area of Blue Lake Township in Muskegon County. Lummen was wanted by MSP for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder. 

RELATED: Michigan State Police searching for assault with intent to murder suspect

His cause of death is pending an autopsy, which MSP says could take several weeks.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Police Body Cam: Shocking Encounters Ep. 1 (Full Version)