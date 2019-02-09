SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Montcalm County are looking for a man accused of beating his wife and threatening her life with a gun.

According to the MSP Lakeview Post, troopers were sent to a home on Carlson Road, north of West Sidney Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 on reports of a felonious assault. Troopers say 45-year-old Eric David Kramer assaulted his wife at their home on Carlson Road. Kramer then pointed a gun at her, saying "either he or she would die tonight."

Investigators say Kramer grabbed his wife by the hair and dragged her to her car. He hit her in the left temple with the gun -- described as a five shot revolver handgun with a white handle -- and continued to assault her. Kramer threw her to the ground and forced his body weight onto her.

Troopers say Kramer's wife was able to get away from her husband and into her vehicle to drive off. Kramer got into his own vehicle and drove off. Authorities have searched the area near his home, but have not located Kramer yet.

He is believed to be driving a white 2014 Toyota Camry with the license plate RAX2688. He car also has a sheet metal union workers sticker in the back window.

MSP says Kramer should be considered armed and dangerous, cautioning the public if he is located.

