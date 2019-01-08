GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department are looking for a man who was seen on video slashing tires.

It happened on June 30 at Ionia Avenue NW near downtown.

He is wanted for damage to property; involving damaging gas tank covers and slashing tires on multiple cars along the road.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Laux at 616-456-3829 or to call Silent Observer.

