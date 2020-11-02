GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — He’s been the subject of an extensive, week-long manhunt for firing at a police officer trying to track him down for violating parole on a Grand Rapids robbery conviction.

But 27-year-old Maxamillion Long has been in trouble since he was a boy; offenses include stealing from school, breaking into cars and assault with a pit bull.

Long is now in the Kent County Jail, awaiting charges stemming from a Feb. 4 incident in which police say he opened fire on a fugitive task force member in the area of Sherman Street and Dolbee Avenue SE.

He was arrested Monday afternoon at Oxford Place Apartments on 43rd Street SE near Breton Avenue.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski says the community is safer with Long behind bars.

“This individual is certainly someone that is not only a felon who shot at a law enforcement officer, but somebody that is a danger to the public,’’ Wittkowski said.

Long was 13 years old when he had his first contact with the criminal justice system. That for breaking into a neighbor’s home on Humbolt Street SE in December of 2006.

Within a span of just two months, Grand Rapids police had contact with him at least seven times. Offenses include taking a phone from a parked car, taking keys from a business and breaking into a van.

Assaultive behavior was not far behind. Long was referred to juvenile court for assaulting a person with a pit bull. The May of 2007 incident occurred outside a school on Alexander Street SE. A month later, Long was accused of stealing $25 from the same school.

He came under court supervision and was made a temporary ward of the court. It did not go well. Long got into trouble for violating curfew and refusing to cooperate with conditions set by the court, including attending school.

In April of 2008, when Long was 15 years old, he used a gun to take a cell phone and money from a person on Fuller Avenue near Hall Street SE. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of unarmed robbery.

Long caught a break; the sentencing judge gave him a delayed sentence to see if Long could turn his life around. Missteps resulted in a lengthy term of probation in the adult system.

In August of 2012, when Long was 19, he was sent to prison for continued violations, including carrying a concealed weapon.

He eventually got out of prison and returned to Grand Rapids, but remained under the supervision of the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was listed as a parole absconder in early November.

Long was booked into the Kent County Jail Monday afternoon. Pending charges include multiple weapons offenses.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.