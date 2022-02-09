Wyoming man accused of Kent Co. woman's slaying taken into custody in Mexico

Police say Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, just outside Mexico City earlier this week.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man police believe killed a Kent Co. woman in early September has been taken into custody, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Police say Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, just outside Mexico City earlier this week. The Wyoming Police Department in coordination with the United States Marshals Service, and Mexican authorities were able to find and arrest Garcia.

Police believe Garcia is connected to the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt, who was last seen Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home near the East Beltline and 5 Mile Road NE.

After executing a search warrant at Garcia's apartment on the 1500 block of 44th St. SW on Aug. 30, police found Mollie's body, dead from a gunshot wound.

Further details of his arrest are not being released at this time. An extradition process is underway to bring Garcia back to Michigan to face charges.

