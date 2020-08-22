x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

Man wanted in West Virginia shooting arrested in Michigan

That shooting at a bar in Huntington wounded seven people.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. — Authorities say a man wanted in a January shooting in West Virginia that wounded seven people attending a party has been apprehended in suburban Detroit. 

The U. S. Marshals Service announced Friday's arrest of Kymoni Davis, who had been a fugitive since he was indicted in January with being a felon in possession of ammunition. 

The 31-year-old also faces state felony charges in West Virginia in connection with a Jan. 1, 2020, shooting. That shooting at a bar in Huntington wounded seven people.

Detroit police arrested Davis on Friday in River Rouge, just southwest of Detroit and turned him over to federal agents. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.