Authorities arrest armed and dangerous suspect on the run since mid November

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have apprehended a man who's been on the run since mid November.

Randy Rinard, 45, was wanted on multiple felony charges and was considered armed and dangerous after assaulting an officer at a gas station on Nov. 12.

Rinard did attempt to resist arrest, but police say was taken into custody without anyone being injured.

A deputy was first in contact with Rinard, at a store on Nov. 12. He was seen with a stolen vehicle at the Lakewood Quick Stop, located at 184 East Kenwood Boulevard.

As Rinard was questioned, he ran from the officer. He became 'combative and assaulted the deputy' before he fled, Muskegon County Sheriff Michael J. Poulin wrote in a press release the following day.

Police say Rinard showed a knife and entered a house nearby the shop, where he had been staying.

When the Muskegon County Emergency Response Team responded, he was gone. He had been on the run ever since.

