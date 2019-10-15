Several police agencies in West Michigan are looking for a man who they say robbed two elderly women.

James Key has warrant out of both Allegan County and the city of Kentwood. He's wanted for armed robbery, home invasion and felonious assault.

Police say he met two elderly women at Four Winds Casino and Gun Lake Casino, then he followed them home, broke into their homes and robbed them.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact:

Det. Mark Lytle, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office 269-673-0439

Det. Tim Nelson, City of Kentwood Police Department 616-656-6610

Joseph Guzman, United States Marshal’s Office 616-732-2710

Silent Observer 855-745-3680

