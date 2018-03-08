MUSKEGON, Mich. - A man, seen on video assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Muskegon Heights, will spend more than two years in prison for the attack.

Trevon Godbolt, 19, entered a "no contest" plea to unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment. He appeared in Muskegon Circuit Court early Friday, Aug. 3 for sentencing.

The judge gave Godbolt the minimum sentence—43 months—under a plea agreement. He will get credit for the 269 days he's already spent in jail.

In November 2017, the video of Godbolt assaulting the teenager was posted on social media. Godbolt is seen forcing the victim to strip. He also stole the victim's phone and clothes.

Prosecutors said they believe the victim was targeted because he's gay.

