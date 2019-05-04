GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly six years after he was sent to a youth home for a murder committed at the age of 14, a decidedly older and more mature Jared Seagraves apologized for the “pain and trouble’’ he’s caused before learning he will win his freedom in one year.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denenfeld this week sentenced Seagraves, now 20, to a year in jail for the September, 2012 shooting death in Walker.

“The court believes that this is in fact a fair and just result,’’ Denenfeld said.

Although sentencing guidelines called for a much longer term, neither the prosecutor nor the victim’s mother thought it was necessary.

Sherry Haminger is the mother of murder victim Michael Haminger, who was 20 years old when he was shot multiple times with a .22-caliber handgun. She says she believes Seagraves has shown “full remorse.’’

“I’ve seen the changes and I know they’re real,’’ Sherry Haminger said. “I believe he has made his peace with God as well.’’

The shooting happened at the Seagraves’ home on Powers Avenue NW in Walker. Haminger was dating Seagraves’ sister. Investigators said the shooting resulted from a dispute over homework.

Seagraves pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in April of 2013 to the Muskegon River Youth Home in Evart. The original sentence called for Seagraves to spend time in adult prison after the age of 21. His 21st birthday is in two weeks.

But those connected to the case agreed that prison was no longer the best option, given the progress Seagraves has made since the shooting.

Seagraves has earned his GED diploma and started taking community college classes. His behavior at the youth home has been “sterling;’’ he has also served as a role model for others at the facility, the judge noted.

“He reached the point at which he was able to grasp and understand his act that took a life, his responsibility and genuine remorse,’’ Denenfeld said.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he consulted with the victim’s family before agreeing to support a reduced sentence.

“Obviously he killed someone, it’s very serious. But part of it is, he’s done a tremendous job bettering himself while at the juvenile facility, so he should be given some consideration for that,’’ Becker said.

Defense attorney Paul Mitchell agreed. “His time at Muskegon River Youth Home was spent very well. He has come a long way.''

Denenfeld, who has presided over the case from the beginning, sentenced Seagraves to a year in the Kent County Jail followed by four years on probation. Seagraves has to serve all 365 days before he is released, the judge said.

If Seagraves violates terms of his probation, he could be sent to prison. Denenfeld said he is hopeful that will not be the case.

“I hope and believe Jared Seagraves is up to the challenge,’’ the judge said. So please, make the best of it. Good luck to you, sir.’’

