A Sparta man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2017 beating death of his grandmother was sentenced to a minimum of nearly 19 years in prison for what the judge called an “unimaginable’’ crime.

“I don’t understand why this happened or how it happened,’’ Matthew Nelson Malleaux said prior to sentencing. “I clearly lost my mind in the middle of the night. I’m sorry that this happened.’’

Malleaux had been drinking gin hours before he attacked 85-year-old Anne Parker at the condominium they shared in Sparta. She died a day after the Aug. 7 attack.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge J. Joseph Rossi sentenced Malleaux to between 18¾ and 30 years in prison. The judge told Malleaux he was sentencing at the low end of recommended guidelines “because of the extraordinary love and faith shown by your family.’’

“They clearly, like you do, describe the crime as unimaginable or defying explanation,’’ Rossi said. “They clearly loved your grandmother as a person who had deep faith and love for everyone in the family, including you.’’

Family members attended Wednesday’s sentencing in Kent County Circuit Court, including Parker’s son, who addressed the court prior to sentencing. Mark Malleaux was flanked by his daughter and sister as he read a statement to his son, who stood a few feet away.

“All the worldly advice she gave Matt didn’t seem to register in the end,’’ Mark Malleaux said. “All the things she worried about – drugs, alcohol, suicide, starvation, freezing to death – all these things were the very reasons she wanted him there with her to try to make a difference in his life.’’

Parker suffered at least 20 blows in the early morning attack, which began after her medical alert alarm sounded. Malleaux battled with rescuers who responded to Parker’s alarm, kicking one and throwing a concrete lawn ornament at another.

Sparta police, assisted by Michigan State Police, broke out a glass slider to reach Parker, who they could see lying on the floor. The floor was covered with shattered glass, blood and clumps of white hair.

It took at least four officers and two blasts from a Taser to subdue Malleaux, who admitted to drinking gin.

Parker suffered a dislocated shoulder and internal injuries, including a torn spleen. Her spleen was removed during emergency surgery at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She died about 36 hours after the attack.

Malleaux, 24, in late March pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of assault involving police and first responders.

“I believe I had an allergic reaction to some of the ingredients in the gin that I was drinking,’’ he said in court Wednesday, May 9. “My grandma knows that it was an accident, so, that’s what truly matters.’’

Defense attorney Mark Hunting called the Malleaux family “some of the kindest, warmest people that I have ever met.’’

“This is a cautionary tale of somebody who has either undiagnosed or untreated mental health problems that compounds those problems with regular and frequent alcohol and drug use, leading them to a situation that didn’t need to happen,’’ Hunting said. “It’s just unbelievably sad.’’

