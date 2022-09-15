Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified

These charges stem from an incident on Sept. 9 that escalated into a multi-county police pursuit.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of felonious assault, two counts of fleeing a police officer, 3rd degree, and two counts of malicious destruction of police property. Gallup is also a habitual offender with this being his 4th offense notice.

These charges stem from an incident on Sept. 9 that escalated into a multi-county police pursuit.

Gallup had been involved in a confrontation with an officer from the Walker Police Department, before fleeing in a vehicle. He eventually abandoned the vehicle and swam across the Grand River, entering Ottawa County. Gallup then stole a U-Haul box truck and hit multiple police cruisers from both Ottawa County and Michigan State Police. Several other vehicles, street signs and mailboxes were also struck.

During this time, Jenison Public Schools were alerted about the chase by local police. Out of an abundance of caution, the school says they implemented a shelter-in-place protocol. The school says the shelter-in-place lasted from 2:35 to 2:45 p.m.

The U-Haul was eventually disabled and Gallup was taken into custody. During the pursuit, police say shots were fired by a deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. That portion of the incident remains under investigation.

Gallup remains in the Kent County Jail and will be arraigned at a later date.

