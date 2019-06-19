MUSKEGON, Mich. - The man who police talked down from a bridge Tuesday has now been charged for an incident that happened just before.

Marcus Lee Jackson is being charged aggravated domestic violence, preventing the victim from calling 911, and resisting police.

He was recently discharged from prison after serving time for armed robbery and home invasion convictions.

Authorities were called to a home on Fleming Avenue June 18, but when they arrived, 33-year-old Marcus Lee Jackson took off and drove toward Apple Avenue and US-31.

Jackson got out of his car and climbed over the guardrail that sits above the highway, threatening to jump. Authorities were able to coordinate with several semi-truck drivers and got them to stop under the bridge to prevent Jackson from falling to the pavement. He was eventually talked down from the bridge and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

