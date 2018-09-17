MUSKEGON, Mich. - Prosecutors in Muskegon County have issued charges against the Whitehall man accused of driving his truck into the Pizza Ranch restaurant last week.

Investigators believe 39-year-old Jonathan Jurecki was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The restaurant was closed at the time.

The damage to the restaurant was so significant the business remains closed.

Jurecki has two previous felony convictions and therefore the charge is a five-year felony. Jurecki was taken from the crash to a Muskegon Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police arrested Jurecki Friday on Friday, Sept. 14.

