GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Kent County man is in custody while authorities investigate child porn and criminal sexual conduct charges.

Juan "John" Camargo is in jail on charges of producing child sexually abusive material and criminal sexual conduct. Investigators are now trying to determine if there are other potential victims.

Camargo was a resident at the Autumn Ridge apartments, located at 3902 Mayfield Ave NE, from March 2017 to December 2017 and spent time at the playground located at the complex, according to deputies.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in determining if there are any other children who may have had contact with Camargo at that playground, apartment complex or have been involved with him in any other capacity.

Additional information should be reported to Det. Matt Hooker at 616-970-2263.

