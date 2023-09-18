Man who was on the run since 1995 murder finally sentenced

After 28 years, it took the jury just two hours to find Juan Solis Reyna guilty of 2nd Degree Murder.

PAW PAW, Mich. — Juan Solis Reyna was accused of shooting and killing Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin in 1995. After 28 years, it took the jury just two hours to find him guilty of 2nd Degree Murder.

Solis-Reyna was arrested last year in Mexico after being on the run since the murder in 1995. With FBI assistance, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office was able to locate Solis-Reyna, arrest him and extradite him back to Michigan.

He was arraigned in October 2022 on the charges of Open Murder, Felony Firearm and flight to avoid prosecution.

A jury found Solis-Reyna guilty back in July, he was sentenced Sept. 18, 2023 in Paw Paw Circuit Court.

Solis-Reyna was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison, with an additional 2-year sentence for felony firearms.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said the sentence was given after emotional victim impact statements were heard from several family members.

