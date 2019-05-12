OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man's body was found Wednesday near the Grand River Open Space Park after the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) was following up on a missing persons lead. Thursday, they identified the man as 51-year-old James Robertson.

Through a joint investigation, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department and GRPD ruled his death a homicide. Roberton's autopsy shows he was killed by stab wounds.

RELATED: Body found near a Tallmadge Township park prompts homicide investigation

He was reported missing on Nov. 25. Police arrested the suspect in this incident on an open murder warrant, but their major case team is continuing to ivnvestigate on this case and follow up on all leads.

They are asking the public to contact their major case team with any information:

Sergeant Greg Griffin, 616-456-4673

Detective Matthew Kubiak, 616-456-4034

Detective Timothy DeVries, 616-456-3489

Detective Amy Lowrie, 616-456-3786

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.