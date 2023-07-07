Man with gunshot wound shows up at Grand Rapids hospital Friday evening

The Grand Rapids Police Department investigated the shooting which they believe took place in the area of Alger Street and Division around 4 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Early Friday evening a man showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) investigated the shooting which they believe took place in the area of Alger Street and Division Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police said the man's injury was "non life-threatening" and that he was the only victim in the shooting. He was believed to have been in a vehicle when he was shot.

GRPD said they did not yet have any suspect information or the name of the victim.

