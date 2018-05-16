GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man who went to prison for reporting a non-existent plot to blow up the Palisades nuclear power plant is back behind bars for impersonating a medic during a “ride along’’ with a Grand Rapids ambulance company.

Anthony Mario Fortuna, who once passed himself off as a state safety inspector, actually treated patients while accompanying an American Medical Response crew in mid-January.

Fortuna was sentenced Tuesday, May 15 to nine months in the Kent County Jail for the latest in what the judge described as a “fair amount of flim-flammery.’’

His past transgressions include sounding the alarm about plots to blow up the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building in Grand Rapids and the Palisades plant in Van Buren County.

Four months after he got out of prison for that one, Fortuna was posing as a medic and treating patients.

When he arrived at the AMR facility on South Division Avenue wearing a uniform, he told workers he used to work for the company. Fortuna rode with the crew; he even administered an IV to one patient.

Grand Rapids police launched an investigation when the Jan. 19 ruse was discovered. Fortuna was charged with impersonating emergency medical service personnel. He was also charged as a habitual offender for numerous prior convictions at both the state and federal levels.

He pleaded guilty last month to the impersonation charge, a two-year felony.

AMR’s regional director of operations was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Fortuna, who lived in Allendale, garnered headlines seven years ago when he was indicted for reporting a plot to blow up the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building. Fortuna told investigators he was offered $5,000 to assist. He made the report while locked up in the Ottawa County Jail, court records show.

About four months after spinning that yarn, Fortuna told the FBI there was a plot afoot to blow up the Palisades Nuclear Plant.

Federal investigators were not amused. He was prosecuted for making false statements to federal agents.

Fortuna has prior convictions for defrauding an innkeeper, check fraud, impersonating a state safety inspector and fraudulently subscribing to an Internet site.

Then there was a federal conviction for making false statements about a murder-for-hire plot. That story was “motivated by anger related to the end of a romantic relationship,’’ court records show.

“Some of these convictions seem to have been motivated simply to get attention,’’ defense attorney Sean R. Tilton wrote in a federal sentencing memorandum.

A U.S. District Court judge in Jan. 2013 sentenced Fortuna to five years in federal prison. The sentence ran consecutively to terms imposed by judges in Isabella and Ottawa counties. Fortuna was also placed on supervised release for three years.

When Fortuna gets out of the Kent County Jail later this year, he’ll be turned over to federal authorities for violating conditions of his supervised release.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM