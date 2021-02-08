Man with tether continues ice cream shop crime spree

A Kent County detective had checked the suspect's GPS locations and saw that he was at the ice cream stores during the break-ins.

A Grand Rapids man was arrested for the second time in a series of ice cream shop break-ins while on an electronic tether.

Police say the incidents occurred between July 22 and July 30, when a minimum of 11 break-ins targeted ice cream stores, some of which occurred in Walker, Grand Rapids, Grandville and Wyoming.

On July 26, a Kent County deputy stopped a car that was previously left running outside of the Dairy Delite in Plainfield Township the night it was broken into.

Cameron Harris, 25, of Grand Rapids was arrested for outstanding warrants during the traffic stop.

On July 29, Harris was released on an electronic tether. Three ice cream shops were broken into the day after his release. A Kent County detective checked Harris' GPS locations and saw that he was at the ice cream stores during the break-ins. Harris was arrested later that day.

Harris was charged with three counts of breaking and entering with intent on July 31. He is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a $15,000 bond.

