OSHTEMO, Mich. — Police have charged one of the two men believed to have robbed a bank at gunpoint last week.

A Chemical Bank in Oshtemo Township was robbed at gunpoint on Sept. 12, 2019. Randell Lee Wick, 22, is facing multiple charges tied to the crime, including the following: bank robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and resisting and obstructing an officer.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office worked with the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety and the FBI to track down Wicks, who is also a person of interest in other recent Kalamazoo County robberies. His bond is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, or Silent Observer.

