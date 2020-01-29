MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights police arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday for a homicide that happened in December of 2019.

Marcel Robertson shot and killed Gary Phillips near 6th Street and Hackley Avenue on Dec. 2.

At the time of the shooting, the Muskegon Heights police determined it was not random and the victim was targeted. They arrested Robertson Wednesday during a traffic stop after a lengthy investigation and surveillance of him, according to police.

Robertson is being held in the Muskegon County Jail as he's charged with open murder for the shooting death Phillips.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.