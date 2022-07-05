Two marijuana dispensaries in Cedar Springs burglarized over the weekend

The Kent County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down the suspects.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Over the July 4th weekend, thieves broke into two marijuana dispensaries in Cedar Springs, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

The break-ins happened just after midnight Saturday at two locations within minutes of each other.

Deputies made it to the first burglary alarm along White Creek Avenue at the Meds Cafe to find a door broken.

Other deputies working the area knew of another dispensary just down the street, so they left immediately to go check it out.

That hunch had merit: a deputy spotted a person running from the Michiganja dispensary on Main Street, get into a car and take off from the area at a high rate of speed without its lights on.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for a short time until it went out of sight.

Authorities believe the suspects and the vehicle involved are related to both break-ins.

My Michiganja shared on Facebook some screenshots of surveillance footage that appears to show the suspects.

PLEASE SHARE These individuals broke into Michiganja and Meds Cafe Cedar Springs Friday night. Please contact the Kent... Posted by My Michiganja on Sunday, July 3, 2022

In June, Kent County authorities arrested two teenage boys who were wanted in connection to car thefts and a break-in at Skymint Cannabis Dispensary in Muskegon.

