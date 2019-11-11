PERE MARQUETTE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Casnovia man is facing several charges after allegedly setting up a secret camera and recording people he knew.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Jeffrey Lee Steiger is accused of having more than 100 images of child pornography on his phone and iPad.

Steiger was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of child abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, as well as two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges stem from a four-month investigation by authorities. If convicted on all the charges, Steiger could face decades of prison time.

