LUDINGTON, Mich. - A Mason County Jail inmate is facing new charges after smuggling meth into the jail for himself and other inmates.

On May 29, deputies believed an inmate was under the influence of drugs. That inmate had been incarcerated for a considerable amount of time, so it was suspected that he ingested the drugs while staying in the jail. Corrections officers locked down the jail and additional deputies were called in to conduct a thorough search.

During the search of the facility and the inmates, 25-year-old Timothy Lopez, was found with meth that he allegedly smuggled into the jail. According to a release from the sheriff's office, Lopez concealed the drugs in his privates on May 28, when he was arrested on multiple warrants.

Three other inmates who had contact with Lopez tested positive for meth, leading detectives to believe he supplied it to them.

Lopez was arraigned on four counts of delivering and manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of prisoner possessing contraband and one count of furnishing contraband to prisoners. He is currently at the jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bail.

