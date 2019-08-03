MASON COUNTY, Michigan — A Mason County man is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old family friend.

David Joseph Wildfong, 43, was charged with 3rd and 4th degree CSC following a two week investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's Office. He was arraigned March 7 on the two charges. If found guilty, the Riverton Tonwship man would be looking at a max of 17 years.

He is currently lodged in the Mason County Jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.