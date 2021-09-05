Mason County Sheriff's Office arrest potentially armed man in Amber Township

Update:
Mason County Sheriff's say the subject is in custody.
Original Story:
The Mason County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors while they search for a a potentially armed man.
Police say he could be in the area of First Street, Brye Road, Dennis Road and US-10 to Conrad Road in Amber Township.
Emergency crews will remain in the area throughout the night.
If you see the subject, you are asked not to approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.