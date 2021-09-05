Mason County Sheriff's Office arrest potentially armed man in Amber Township

Emergency crews will remain in the area throughout the night.

Update:

Mason County Sheriff's say the subject is in custody.

Original Story:

The Mason County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors while they search for a a potentially armed man.

Police say he could be in the area of First Street, Brye Road, Dennis Road and US-10 to Conrad Road in Amber Township.

If you see the subject, you are asked not to approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.

