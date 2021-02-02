Wyoming massage therapist accused of sexual contact with three women

The charge, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, accuses Oliver Snyder of engaging in sexual contact using force or coercion.

WYOMING, Mich. — A massage therapist is accused of having sexual contact with three women while working at a massage business in Wyoming.

Oliver Henry Snyder, 36, appeared for arraignment Tuesday in Wyoming District Court. He’s charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in three separate cases.

Investigators say the crimes happened between August of 2019 and December of 2020 at NV Massage Therapy.

A probable cause affidavit in all three cases reads the same: “Victim was able to identify the suspect as an employee of the massage business and was able to articulate the CSC. Three additional victims made similar allegations against the suspect within the past three years.’’

A woman who answered the phone Tuesday at NV Massage Therapy declined comment. The massage business is located in a business strip on Byron Center Avenue at 44th Street SW.

The criminal charge in all three cases accuses Snyder of engaging in sexual contact using force or coercion.

“Force or coercion doesn’t necessarily mean punching, hitting,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “It could be through the element of surprise or an unwanted touching.’’

Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a high court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. Those convicted are placed on the state’s sex offender registry.

Wyoming Police Capt. James Maguffee credited the women who came forward and worked with investigators. “Victims who were brave enough and trusted us enough to come forward,’’ he said.

During Snyder’s arraignment on Tuesday, defense attorney Renee Wagenaar asked that her client be released on a personal recognizance bond.

“My client has been nothing but cooperative through this whole process,’’ Wagenaar said. “He has responded to all of the detective’s phone calls.’’

The judge agreed to release Snyder on a personal recognizance bond but told him to have no contact with the women listed as victims. Snyder, who has a home address in Comstock Park, has a probable cause conference set for next week.

“While we have no reason to believe there are additional victims out there, given the details and the facts as we’ve seen them, certainly possible that there are,’’ Maguffee said. “If anyone wishes to report something like this to us, we sure hope that they’ll call us.’’

According to state records, Snyder was issued a massage therapist license in November of 2015. His license currently has an expiration date of Nov. 3, 2023.

“There is currently an open and pending investigation and no further comments or information can be provided,’’ a spokesman for the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said.

