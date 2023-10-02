Mattawan man arraigned for attempting to murder neighbor over property line dispute

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office reported that during the attack Miller told the victim he was going to kill him and all of his family.

MATTAWAN, Mich. — 58-year-old Gregory Charles Miller was arraigned on the charge of assault with intent to murder Monday. Miller's bond was set at $1 million.

The victim was Miller's 79-year-old neighbor. The neighbor was cutting firewood on his own property when Miller attacked him.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office's investigation determined the attack was unprovoked. They reported that Miller approached the neighbor on his property and began punching him in the head and face.

The neighbor was knocked down and attempted to crawl away from Miller, hiding under a tractor he had nearby. However, Miller drug him out and continued to punch him multiple times. The victim repeatedly tried to crawl away but was unable to.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office reported that during the attack Miller told the victim he was going to kill him and all of his family. The victim lost consciousness and Miller left him lying in the woods.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said that during an interview Miller told them he had a long standing dislike for his neighbor and was mad at him for cutting firewood close to the property line. Miller admitted to the assault and told deputies numerous times that he did intend on killing the victim and would be going back to kill him upon his release.

The victim had multiple minor injuries and was treated at and then released from a nearby hospital.

