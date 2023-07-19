Grattan Township man charged with taking upskirt photos, possessing child porn appears in court

Matthew Kurtz, 33, was seen shaking his head as the judge read off charges of surveilling an unclothed person and aggravated child sexually abusive material.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A Grattan Township man appeared before a judge Wednesday to face charges that accuse him of taking inappropriate photos of women in Kent County stores and possessing child pornography.

Deputies accuse Matthew Kurtz, 33, of taking photos up women's shorts and skirts at the Walmart, Porsche and Audi Grand Rapids dealerships and Meijer Gas Station on 28th Street SE.

He was arrested Tuesday and faces these charges:

Surveilling an Unclothed Person

Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

While detectives were looking into the case back in June, a search warrant at his home revealed thousands of photos of women taken that way.

Authorities claim they also found child pornography.

In court Wednesday, investigators said they found 17,000 photos on his devices.

Kurtz was seen shaking his head while his charges were being read.

"He's not a danger to society and third, he will not commit any future crimes," said Tom Siver, Kurtz's attorney. "This is an eye opener for him and he's taking it extremely serious."

The court was concerned about the safety of women and children should he be released on a personal recognizance bond, so that was denied.

His bond was set at $100,000 on each charge. If released on bond, he would be required to be fitted with a GPS tether and was ordered not to have contact with the victims in this case.

"[That's] why [it's] so important we do everything we possibly can do to hold him accountable for his actions to ensure we can perhaps we can change behaviors in the future," said Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt with the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say the man frequented stores along 28th Street in Cascade Township. While several victims have been identified, investigators say there are many other victims who remain unidentified. If you believe you or someone you know may have been impacted, you are asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125.

He's due back in court in August.



