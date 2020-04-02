GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a parole absconder, who is considered armed and dangerous, after shots were fired at a federal marshal on the city's southeast side Tuesday afternoon.

Maxamillion Long, 27, was approached by officers at Sherman Street near Dolbee Avenue SE around 3 p.m. Long is wanted for violating his parole, which stems from a 2008 conviction of unarmed robbery.

Long was last seen in a light blue Chevy Cruze with a license plate of ECT9155. GRPD says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The US Marshal was not injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

