MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Mecosta County are hoping the public can help them identify and locate a woman who witnessed an assault.

According to a press release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department, the assault happened on April 2 at the Walmart in Big Rapids.

The suspect fled the area in a red GMC truck, pictured below.

Provided

The sheriff's department said the woman in the photo provided witnessed the assault and may have seen the suspect driving off in the truck. Authorities are hoping to contact the woman and further their investigation.

The suspect in the assault is described as a white man in his early 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Darcy Mann with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department at 231-592-0150.

