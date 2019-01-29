Justin Michael Walsh, 33, was formerly charged with the murder of his brother, Nathan Walsh, 35, on Monday in Mecosta County.

Nathan Walsh was found dead at his Sheridan Township residence on Saturday, Jan. 26 and police later arrested his brother for the murder.

Justin Walsh was arraigned on the murder charge on Monday in the 77th District Court in Mecosta County. He was also charged with habitual offender second offense.

Walsh remains lodged in the Mecosta County Jail without bond.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office did not release further information about the murder.

