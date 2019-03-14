GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police confirmed Thursday that the deaths of two people on the 500 block of Sheldon Ave. SE was a double homicide by gunshot wound.

The victims have been identified as 47-year-old Charletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin. Both lived at the home where they were found dead Wednesday.

Police were called to the home in the afternoon on an unknown medical call and discovered the bodies. At that time, police said the deaths were suspicious.

Police are still actively searching for Derrell Brown, a person of interest in this case.

Police said Brown lived at the home with the two victims. Brown and Baber-Bey were dating prior to her murder.

Brown has not been located and police would like to speak with him regarding about his knowledge or possible involvement in the incident.

If anyone about him, please call GRPD at 616- 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

