Meth pipeline to Michigan brings Muskegon trafficker 14 years in federal prison

Dylan J. Fialek, 24, “developed a serious heroin and methamphetamine addiction that quickly sent his entire life into a tailspin,’’ his attorney wrote.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his part in a drug operation that delivered crystal methamphetamine from Arizona to Michigan.

Dylan John Fialek, 24, was driving a U-Haul vehicle with Arizona plates when police stopped him at a gas station off U.S. 31 in Muskegon last summer.

A search beneath the hood revealed approximately 4½ ounces of crystal meth in plastic shopping bags.

“The defendant and others were involved in a significant drug trafficking ring that brought dozens of pounds of methamphetamine from Arizona to West Michigan,’’ Assistant U.S, Attorney Vito S. Solitro wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Fialek was discharged from probation last year on a 2018 methamphetamine conviction.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the West Michigan Enforcement Team were keeping an eye on Fialek over the summer for his role in methamphetamine trafficking in the Muskegon area and elsewhere in Michigan, federal court records show.

Federal prosecutors say he has multiple drug convictions and committed other crimes to support his drug trafficking, including breaking into a tow yard to fetch concealed meth from a vehicle.

Fialek, who was born in Muskegon, was accepted into a pre-apprenticeship pipefitters program while in high school and had a promising future until drugs got in the way, his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“He developed a serious heroin and methamphetamine addiction that quickly sent his entire life into a tailspin that did not stop until he was arrested in the instant case,’’ defense attorney Joanna C. Kloet wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“His relatives and friends are shattered by the sudden and powerful impact of drug addiction on this young man’s previously promising life trajectory,’’ Kloet wrote.

