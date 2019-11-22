ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Michigan man was arrested Friday morning in connected to a Virginia homicide turned cold case from 1980.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, Dennis Lee Bowman was arrested at his home in Allegan County through a joint effort between the Norfolk Police Homicide/Cold Case Section, NCIS, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police.

Kathleen O'Brien Doyle was found murdered in her Norfolk home on Sept. 11, 1980. The release says Doyle was the daughter of a naval officer and the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot who was deployed at the time of her homicide.

Detectives in Virginia have been working the case for 39 years and identified Bowman as the suspect. He was arrested on Friday morning at his home in Allegan County and will be extradited to Virginia for prosecution.

