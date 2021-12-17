Police identify suspect in MI Bar shooting, consider him armed and dangerous

Anyone with information on Robbins' whereabouts should contact Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in the MI Bar shooting that left one person dead Thursday is wanted by the Norton Shores Police Department for murder. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Kyle Robbins, 40, is described as a white man around six feet tall and 180 pounds. He is from the Muskegon area.

Robbins is accused of killing Andre Willie Garner, 27, of Muskegon, early Thursday morning. Police believe a fist fight started at MI Bar before Robbins allegedly shot Garner multiple times.

Police conducted searches around Norton Shores Thursday in an attempt to locate Robbins.

Documents show Robbins has served nearly 13 years in prison and has a history of weapons charges. He was briefly paroled in 2004 for about nine months but was eventually sent back to prison.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Robbins. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

