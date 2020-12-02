HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Michelle Koets appeared in an Ottawa County courtroom Wednesday where she entered a plea to refilling her dead son's prescription medications months after he drowned in the family's pool.

Koets pleaded no contest to the charges.This plea means that Koets concedes to the charges, but doesn't admit guilt.

According to court records, Samuel Koets, 16, drowned in the family pool at their Georgetown Township home last March. Samuel had severe autism and the functioning level of 13-17 months, court records show.

RELATED: Father ordered to stand trial for manslaughter after son with autism drowns in family pool

Police say the parents refilled Samuel's Ritalin prescription nearly 10 times following his death. Timothy Koets was charged with three felonies, including obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and healthcare fraud. Michelle was charged with a misdemeanor.

Investigators are questioning whether the prescription drugs were being administered to Samuel before he died.

The trial for Timothy is pending in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.