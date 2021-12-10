Michigan bill would require schools to report threats to law enforcement

State Sen. Ruth Johnson (R) District 14 is sponsoring the bill. She believes it's an important step to preventing another school shooting tragedy.

LANSING, Mich — Questions are being raised about whether school officials should have done more to prevent the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. We've learned staff did have concerns about the 15-year-old suspected shooter, but did not notify police.

A proposed state bill would require mandatory reporting of school threats to law enforcement.

State Sen. Ruth Johnson (R) District 14 represents northern Oakland County and is sponsoring the bill. She believes it's an important step to preventing this kind of tragedy from happening again.

Senate Bill 789 would require schools in Michigan to make an immediate report to law enforcement whenever school personnel become aware of information that a reasonable person would believe constitutes an actual or implied threat of violence.

"I think that we need to make sure we get [the threats] to the right people, and when somebody has some kind of ideation of hurting or killing someone else, it's so important that law enforcement knows about it. They have their own unique way of looking at things and what the threat may be to others at that school," Johnson said.

Johnson wants to collaborate with schools and law enforcement on how to best define "school personnel" and "information" within the text of the law.

She's also working on what the penalties would be if schools violate the law.

In addition, the bill would require schools to train their staff on policies and procedures to ensure any threats of violence are reported.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said in a statement: "I've not had the opportunity to read the full bill, however anything legislators look at to enhance school safety and protect students and staff is vital."

"I've been to a few candlelight vigils and the community came together so strong," Johnson said. "There's no one who believes our kids should be put in a position like this. To send your kids to school to learn and have them not come home is unimaginable really."

According to Johnson, she has bipartisan support.

She's also working on additional funding — she's hoping in the tens of millions of dollars — for school safety grants for school districts to apply for so they can make security upgrades, such as metal detectors, video cameras or special security locks for classroom doors, which were in Oxford High School and helped keep students safe.

