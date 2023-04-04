Michigan Court of Appeals grants leave to appeal in Lyoya murder case

The Michigan Court of Appeals has granted a leave to appeal request from former GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr's legal teamin the murder of Patrick Lyoya case.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Christopher Schurr's legal team will have a chance to argue that the second-degree murder charge against him for killing Patrick Lyoya should be dropped.

The Michigan Court of Appeals informed Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker on Thursday that they have granted Schurr's defense team a request for leave to appeal.

The approved request allows the court to review the decisions by Judge Ayoub and Judge Elmore to send the case for trial.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for killing Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop in April of 2022.

Becker released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“We were informed by the Michigan Court of Appeals today (April 13, 2023) that they have granted the defense request for leave to appeal and will review the decisions by Judge Ayoub and Judge Elmore to set this case for trial. This was always a possibility, and simply means they are reviewing the determination that the defendant was properly bound over for trial. Both parties will have an opportunity to file additional briefs with the court, and present oral argument at a time to be set later by the Court of Appeals. We have no additional information at this time.”

Schurr's trial is still currently set for October and will be presided over by Judge Mark Trusock of the 17th Circuit Court.

