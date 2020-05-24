Michigan State Police: Homicide suspect fatally shoots himself

A 28-year-old man was shot numerous times. Police said the suspect later shot himself.

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect in a Manistee County died Sunday after he shot himself, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m. the Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to Potter Road in Onekama Township on a report of an individual who had been shot numerous times. Deputies found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times; he died at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect pulled into the driveway of the residence, shot the victim and left.

Around 8:37 a.m. dispatchers received a shots fired complaint in Dickson Township. Deputies went to the scene and found no one had been injured by the gunfire. Police believe the suspect was attempting to carjack a vehicle.

Michigan State Police responded to assist with the investigation. Several addresses were checken in the Brethren area for the suspect, a 27-year-old man.

Troopers learned the suspect may be in the Wellston area, and they converged at a residence on Spruce Street. When they approached the house, troopers learned the suspect had left five minutes earlier on foot.

A nearby resident told police that the suspect just tried to steal his vehicle and then ran into a swamp nearby.

Police established a perimeter and the suspect showed up walking north on Spruce Street. The suspect pointed a firearm in the direction of a trooper before shooting himself in a wooded area.

Police attempted life saving measures until an ambulance arrived. While heading to the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no threat to the general public.

