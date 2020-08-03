EMMETT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A couple in southern Michigan has been ordered to stand trial after 17 pit bull terriers were found in bitter cold.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that a Calhoun County district judge ruled the criminal case against Dennis and Lynn Norrod should go to circuit court.

The couple is charged with animal neglect.

Animal control officers found the dogs Jan. 31, 2019 in an Emmett Township home, about 118 miles west of Detroit.

An officer testified the dogs were attached to heavy chains, and there was insufficient bedding in their doghouses. Food and water were frozen.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.