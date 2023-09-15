Michigan man faces slew of charges following a multi-county crime spree

Battle Creek Police arrested a 27-year-old Bellevue man following a night of crime that included a high-speed chase, an altercation and methamphetamine.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police arrested a 27-year-old Bellevue man following a crime spree that included a high-speed chase, an altercation over a woman and methamphetamine.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Battle Creek Police officers responded to the area of North Bedford Road and West Michigan Avenue on a report of an assault with a gun and a vehicle.

The victim, a 47-year-old Battle Creek man, told police he and the suspect were arguing about a woman they both know. He alleges the suspect then rammed his vehicle, causing it to enter a parking lot off West Michigan.

Once the victim was in the parking lot, he claims the suspect drove up to him and he reported hearing a single gunshot.

The victim was not hit and called the police on the way to a nearby gas station.

The responding police sergeant found the suspect in his vehicle behind the gas station and said he proceeded to drive out of the parking lot where they chased him into Barry County, then east into Eaton County.

The chase spanned 33 miles in 35 minutes, with speeds reaching 90 mph before the suspect turned back towards Barry County. He then drove into a cornfield in the 100000 block of Butler Road where his vehicle stopped working, police said.

Police said the suspect then ran into a wooded area, where the police sergeant found him hiding in a creek with methamphetamine in his pants.

Officers took the suspect to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for a medical check before taking him to the Calhoun County Jail.

The suspect is preliminarily charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing and possession of methamphetamine, and the Calhoun County Prosecutor's office will review the case.

