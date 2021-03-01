Michigan man arrested for making threats of blowing up Monroe County Sheriff's Office building

Police say the man made confusing threats on social media Saturday, saying he would blow up the sheriff's office building if he wasn't arrested by Jan. 13.

MONROE, Michigan — A Gaylord, Mich., man was arrested after police say he made confusing online threats against the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

However, the man went further and threatened to kill anyone who tried to arrest him for any reason and that his words should be taken as terrorist threats, according to authorities.

After looking into the man, police identified him as a 37-year-old from Gaylord who has ties to the Monroe County area. He was apparently upset over a pending court hearing, police said.

The sheriff's office notified the Otsego County Sheriff's Office and local deputies arrested the suspect in his residence in Gaylord.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is withholding the man's identity until his arraignment in court.

The investigation is going and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office detective bureau at 734-240-7530.