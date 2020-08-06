Michigan man charged with ethnic intimidation at beach brawl

Kemp says Mouat used a racial slur before hitting the victim with a locking device for bicycles that he had retrieved from his car.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A white man is accused of hitting a black man in the face with a bicycle chain in what authorities allege was a racially motivated assault at a southeastern Michigan beach.

The Monroe News reports that 42-year-old Lee James Mouat Jr., of Newport, Michigan, remains jailed on charges of felony assault and ethnic intimidation.

Monroe County sheriff’s Maj. Jeff Kemp says the assault happened after a group of white people and a group of black people exchanged words Saturday at a beach in Frenchtown Township.

Kemp says Mouat used a racial slur before hitting the victim with a locking device for bicycles that he had retrieved from his car.

