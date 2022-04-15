Michigan man found guilty of first degree murder, torture

After a four-day trial, Andrew Lafey was found guilty on six charges stemming from the torture and murder of Gracyn-Michael Kay-Candace Brickley in February of 2021.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich — A Michigan man has been found guilty of all charges stemming from the murder of Gracyn-Michael Kay-Candace Brickley.

Andrew Lafey was accused of video taping the torture and murder of Brickley on Feb. 16, 2021.

Lafey waived his right to a trial by jury and instead the trial was held before Judge Michael Schipper.

The trial lasted four days and included the showing of the video of Lafey "stomping on and taunting Grace Brickley for close to 11 minutes." The video of the defendant torturing Brickley was filmed shortly after he shot her twice and inflicted multiple injuries to her face.

Andrew Lafey of Nashville was found guilty on all charges. The convictions are as follows:

Count 1: First Degree Murder (MCL 750.316), both premeditated and felony murder: This conviction carries a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Count 2: Felony Firearm (MCL 750.227b): This conviction carries a two-year mandatory sentence, which must be served consecutive to the sentence for First Degree Murder.

Count 3: Torture (MCL 750.85): This conviction carries a maximum sentence of life or any term of years.

Count 4: Felony Firearm (MCL 750.227b): This conviction carries a two-year mandatory sentence, which must be served consecutive to the sentence for torture.

Count 5: Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (MCL 750.224f): This conviction carries a maximum of five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000.

Count 6: Felony Firearm (MCL 750.227b): This conviction carries a two-year mandatory sentence, which must be served consecutive to the Felon in Possession of a Firearm conviction.

"We are pleased with the verdict and that justice for Grace Brickley and her family was served," the Barry County Prosecutors Office said in a statement on Friday.

Sentencing for Andrew Lafey will be held on June 9, 2022 at 9 a.m.

