Michigan man sentenced to federal prison following discovery of pipe bombs and military-style equipment

Terrance Wayne VanOchten, 57, pled guilty in June to possessing three pipe bombs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, announced Friday that Terrance Wayne VanOchten, 57, was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison.

VanOchten, a resident of Mancelona in Northern Michigan, pled guilty in June to possessing three pipe bombs. The bombs were found as part of a large collection of military-style firearms and equipment.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney gave him the sentence and said evidence in the case showed VanOchten made threatening statements about elected public officials at the same time he had the bombs.

“In urban centers and rural spaces, Michiganders deserve to live in peace and safety without the menace of violence,” Totten said. “Mr. VanOchten possessed unlawful pipe bombs, posed a threat to others, and is now being held to account.”

Kalkaska County Sheriff’s deputies responded to VanOchten’s home in August 2022 following reports from his neighbors that he was shooting what sounded like a machine gun. VanOchten reportedly answered the door with a loaded pistol and later admitted he'd been shooting a modified AR-15-style assault rifle into his backyard.

Deputies then used a search warrant and found three assembled metal pipe bombs in VanOchten’s house. In addition to this, they found highlighted explosives guides, a “Militia Battle Manual,” and more than a dozen weapons, including semiautomatic rifles, pistols and a 40mm projectile launcher.

VanOchten was given an enhanced sentence because police reported he was using drugs when they responded to his neighbors' calls. The Court also considered that his bond was revoked for keeping undisclosed weapons and ammunition.

“VanOchten’s illegal possession of explosives have found him a pathway to prison,” said ATF Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “Illegal explosives and weapons are a threat to public safety and have no place in our community. Those who threaten public safety will be held accountable by ATF.”

The case was investigated by ATF’s Grand Rapids Resident Agency and the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.