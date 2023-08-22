Northern Michigan man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing multiple children, some as young as 3 days old

The 45-year-old Manton, Michigan man sexually abused 8 children, federal prosecutors say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge sentenced a northern Michigan man to 90 years in prison for sexually abusing children, some as young as 3 days old.

That's according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten.

Nathan Gary Christensen, a 45-year-old from Manton, was sentenced to 1,080 months or 90 years in prison. If released following that term, he will spend the rest of his living days on supervised release.

All told, investigators said Christensen abused eight children, some as young as 3 days old and 3 months old. Two of the victims had special needs.

“Mr. Christensen’s sexual abuse of innocent children is horrific," U.S. Attorney Totten said. “This 90-year sentence does not begin to undo the harm he’s inflicted on our most vulnerable. No sexual predator who learns of Mr. Christensen’s fate should experience a moment of ease: we will find you and we will hold you accountable.”

Christensen pleaded guilty to three counts stemming from his production of child pornography. Each charge had a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a statutory maximum of 30 years. By law, the court was permitted to run the sentences consecutively for a combined maximum of 90 years.

Then in June 2023, Christensen pleaded guilty in Missaukee County to criminal sexual conduct charges. He will be sentenced next month with the agreement that his state sentence will run concurrently with the federal sentence.

“These crimes are nothing less than monstrous,” said Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. “My thoughts are with the victims in this case, and it is my hope that today’s sentencing will bring some measure of peace as they heal from these horrific crimes. I would like to thank the Australian Federal Police and the HSI office in Canberra, whose vigilance helped bring this predator to justice.”

Michigan authorities were first alerted to the crimes in September 2022, when the Australian Federal Police identified him as a potential producer of child pornography. Authorities also contacted Homeland Security Investigations.

According to federal prosecutors, investigators found hundreds of thousands of explicit child pornography linked to Christensen.

A federal jury indicted him in February 2023 when he was transferred to federal custody.

At his sentencing Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou denounced Christensen’s conduct as horrific.

Judge Jarbou stated that in her 25 years of experience as a lawyer and judge she had not seen anything like this before.

She said “a life sentence is appropriate,” and sentenced Christensen to 90 years to protect the community, punish him for his conduct, and to send a message of deterrence to others who might contemplate sexually abusing children.

